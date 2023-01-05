MOSCOW — The Latah County Courthouse was buzzing with activity Wednesday as local and national media awaited the arrival of the suspect arrested in connection to the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Reporters and spectators set up camp on sidewalks surrounding the building, hoping to get a glimpse of Bryan Kohberger, who made the long flight from eastern Pennsylvania to the Palouse to be booked into the Latah County Jail. He is suspected of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 at their King Road residence in Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you