Clarkston School District Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton addressed concerns about critical race theory in the curriculum at Monday evening’s board meeting.
Knowlton reported receiving multiple calls and emails from parents and community members asking if Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is mandating staff be trained in critical race theory, or if children would receive it in their curriculum.
“The answer to both of those questions is no,” Knowlton said. “That term doesn’t end up in any literature or the governor’s language for announcements.”
The academic theory, which dominated the late stages of Idaho’s 2021 legislative session, is being wielded by a growing number of conservative Republicans across the country who warn that students of all education levels are being indoctrinated in schools.
In the closing days of Washington’s legislative session, Inslee signed three bills mandating diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism education in K-12 public schools, colleges and universities.
“There is a mandated training we have to do with staff around inclusion, belonging and diversity, but it doesn’t include anything like critical race theory,” Knowlton said. “I don’t know how that rumor got started; it’s never been a requirement.”
To provide some context, Knowlton explained how critical race theory analyzes U.S. law as it relates to race, particularly when it comes to incarceration rates among people of color.
“There’s nothing insidious about it,” Knowlton said. “I won’t get into that, but it’s pretty simple.”
In other news:
The board’s proposed budget plan for the next school year passed unanimously before its special hearing adjourned.
Vice President Meghan Pierce, who’s been on Clarkston’s board for over eight years, received warm wishes on her resignation effective Aug. 31.
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.