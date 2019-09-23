Clarkston School District’s new leader, Thaynan Knowlton, said he had no desire to leave the Kettle Falls School District. But, after he was approached about the possibility of becoming Clarkston’s next superintendent, he had to investigate the opportunity.
Knowlton decided to make the trip to Clarkston with his wife, Suzie, to explore further. What he found was a friendly, welcoming community that held the school district in high regard.
“I started studying the history and financials and talked to colleagues about Clarkston,” Knowlton said. “Everyone had nothing but good things to say.”
He threw his hat in the ring and became one of four finalists in the search for a replacement to then-outgoing superintendent Tim Winter, who had accepted a job at a school district in western Washington.
His start date was July 1 and, so far, Knowlton said, Clarkston has surpassed his expectations.
“I don’t have a desire to be anywhere else, even in the long term,” said Knowlton, 51. “I could stay here for the next 10-12 years until (retirement).”
Knowlton has been working through his 100-day entry plan, which includes meeting with every employee of the school district. What he’s found so far is that staff mainly believe the district is headed in the right direction.
He intends to focus on the climate and culture within the district, and determine what needs to be changed to make those stronger. He related the direction of the district to his favorite hobby of sailing.
“The only way to get where we need to be is to point the boat in the right direction,” Knowlton said.
The district’s wellness initiative, which focuses on the wellbeing of staff, will remain intact. Implemented by Winter, the initiative aims to provide support to teachers who are struggling so they have the energy to properly focus on the district’s students.
After several bond measures to build a new high school failed, Knowlton knows that will be another issue that needs attention.
A bond measure isn’t likely until the current levy of $1.50 per $1,000 in assessed value ends in 2022, Knowlton said.
“I believe it’ll happen, but it takes time to formulate a plan,” he said.
Knowlton’s also made it a priority to be entrenched within the schools so he has a good sense of what is happening. He spends Monday through Wednesday at the various schools in the district.
Knowlton started his career in public schools as a school psychologist in the Goldendale School District in 1996. He later became a curriculum assessment director, then was an elementary school principal for 10 years.
His first job as a superintendent was at the Kettle Falls School District. He has a doctorate in educational leadership and administration.
Knowlton and his wife have three children, who are all grown.
