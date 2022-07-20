BELLINGHAM — Did you know that nearly all spiders are venomous to some extent?
Thankfully, only a few spiders are potentially dangerous to humans. In Washington state, there are only two spiders that can cause medical issues: black widow spiders and yellow sac spiders, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Spiders are not all bad, as they benefit our environment in multiple ways. Spiders are known as being helpful predators as they eat unwanted pests in your garden such as wasps, mosquitoes, flies, beetles and aphids according to Ortho, a pest and weed control product company. Spiders also help reduce harmful plant pathogens that can be spread from plant to plant by insects.
And spiders usually don’t bite unless they are disturbed but some spider bites can be deadly according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
How to identify dangerous spiders
Here’s how to identify dangerous spiders, avoid bites and treat bites, according to the Washington State Department of Health:
Black Widow spiders are easily recognized by their black color and red hourglass shape on their back. They are common in Eastern Washington, and some small populations are in Western Washington. Black widows sometimes have various marks on their back beside the red hourglass, including yellowish-orange shapes, two marks or a single dot, and their bodies are typically about a half-inch long.
Yellow sac spiders are often found in the Seattle area and eastern Washington. They can be yellow, white or greenish and their bodies are only about a quarter- to a half-inch long. These spiders create silken sacs where they hide during the daytime instead of making webs.
How to avoid spider bites
Brush spiders off of you, do not crush them or press them against your skin.
Check and shake out clothing, blankets and shoes before putting them on.
Use tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.
Vacuum regularly, especially around doors, windows, behind furniture and along floor and ceiling edges.
Wear protective or long-sleeved clothing while cleaning sheds, garages, basements, attics, barns or crawl spaces, or while working outdoors.
Clear away clutter on your floors or in undisturbed areas of your home.
Move beds away from walls and remove bed skirts.
Inspect items before bringing them into your home, such as firewood and plants.
Don’t let wood, shrubbery, rock and other objects pile up on the outside of your house.
Use a broom to move spiders and webs off of windows, door frames, the foundation and other areas of your house.
If you are bitten by a spider
Symptoms of spider bites vary depending on the type of spider and if their venom is poisonous.
Venomous spider bites can cause many side effects, according to the CDC, such as:
High blood pressure.
Nausea and vomiting.
Pain radiating from the bite area.
Difficulty breathing.
Fever.
Muscle pain or cramping.
Itching or rash.
Headache.
Anxiety or restlessness.
Red or purplish coloring or blisters.
Increased sweating.
Chills.
If you are bitten by a spider, but you don’t believe it is a black widow or yellow sac spider, the Washington State Department of Health recommends you to:
Wash the bite area with soap and water. Do not attempt to remove the venom.
Elevate the bite area.
Ice the bite area to reduce swelling and pain.
Wrap the bite with a stretchable bandage to reduce swelling.
If symptoms do not improve, seek medical attention.
If you are bitten by a venomous spider, the CDC advises you to:
Stay calm and try to identify the type of spider, or capture it to bring to a medical professional.
Immediately seek professional medical attention.
Wash the bite area with soap and water, and do not attempt to remove the venom.
Apply a cold dampened cloth or ice-filled cloth to the bite.
Elevate the bite area.
How to deal with spiders in your home
There are many ways you can deal with the spiders who sneak into your home, such as spider traps, spider sprays and spider repellants, according to Home Depot. Spider glue traps and sprays are extremely effective.
Natural substances such as peppermint oil, vinegar and Diatomaceous Earth also repel spiders. Home Depot recommends mixing peppermint oil with water and spraying the substance near corners, entrances and floorboards. A mixture of water and vinegar can also be put in a spray bottle to kill spiders on contact.
You can also capture a spider to release it outside if you have the courage, although you should not attempt to capture a venomous spider.