Community social workers (from left) Stephanie Bodden watches as Jennifer Wallace sorts coats while Lewiston Knights of Columbus advocate Ryan Rosenau reaches for another bag to unpack at McGhee Elementary School on Friday in Lewiston. The Lewiston Knights of Columbus donated approximately 150 coats to children in need, in addition to $1,500 to the Lewiston School District’s food bank.
Lewiston Knights of Columbus advocate Ryan Rosenau gathers bags of coats from the bed of a pickup at McGhee Elementary School on Friday in Lewiston. It’s the 10th year the Knights of Columbus have donated coats to children in need.