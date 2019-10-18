Lewiston’s CBS affiliate KLEW is no longer in danger of being pulled from AT&T’s DirecTV after its owner, Sinclair Broadcast Group, reached an agreement with the multi-channel service.
The end of the dispute between the two national companies was announced in a joint news release Thursday that didn’t disclose any specifics of the deal or explain the reason for the conflict.
The multiyear settlement will keep Sinclair’s television stations and the Tennis Channel on DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse. It will also allow for “future carriage” of Marquee Sports Network, a regional sports network featuring the Chicago Cubs that launches in 2020, according to the news release.
The accord follows many weeks of talks between DirecTV and Sinclair, which has 136 stations nationwide.
In late September, when the dispute was ongoing, Sinclair warned its stations might be pulled from DirecTV, but that didn’t happen.
It is one of three disagreements that have occurred in the last year between DirecTV and stations serving southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
On Oct. 10, KAYU-Fox 28 in Spokane began airing on DirecTV again after a hiatus that started in late February.
The third DirecTV dispute in this region has yet to be resolved. KHQ-NBC in Spokane and seven other Washington and Montana stations it’s affiliated with stopped being aired on DirecTV on Sept. 4.