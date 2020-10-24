The pond at Lewiston’s Kiwanis Park was stocked with 750 catchable 10-inch rainbow trout Friday, officials from the Clearwater Region office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced.
This will be the final stocking of the pond this season, according to officials. Hatchery staff measured the water temperature to ensure the fish were properly acclimated to the water conditions, according to a Fish and Game news release.
Idaho anglers who are 13 or younger don’t need a fishing license, while those from out of state must be with someone who has a valid license. All anglers 14 or older must have a license.
Licenses can be purchased online at idfg.idaho.gov/licenses. More information is available by calling the Clearwater Region office at (208) 799-5010.