Kite strings fly in the wind as Steven Tuttle, of Portland, works to untangle his son’s kite at Walker Field on Thursday in Lewiston. Tuttle and his kids, Anna Tuttle, 4, and Will Tuttle, 8, found the wind to be a little too harsh and didn’t know how to stop their kites, resulting in one of them flying into the road and being run over by a car. The kite escaped serious damage aside from a tangled string. After a blustery Thursday, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will likely see more mellow conditions today, with the forecast calling for mostly sunny skies and a high of 63.

