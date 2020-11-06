Kinzer takes 4-vote lead in commission’s race

With an estimated 3,500 ballots left to count, incumbent Whitman County Commissioner Dean Kinzer has taken a slim lead over Tom Handy in the District 2 race.
New results posted Thursday evening by the Whitman County auditor show Kinzer leading by just four votes over Handy.
The next ballot count is scheduled to take place Monday.
There have been 16,797 total Whitman County ballots counted so far for the general election, and the voter turnout has reached nearly 68 percent.
Handy, the owner of Paradise Creek Brewery, continues to lead Kinzer in most Pullman precincts, but Kinzer has been more successful in precincts in other cities.
Kinzer is seeking his third term as commissioner.