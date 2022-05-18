With only partial results available as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lewiston Rep. Mike Kingsley had a commanding lead in the Republican primary race for the 7th Legislative District House A seat.
Kingsley, a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, said he wants to continue to fight for limited government and for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” He was leading Cottonwood City Councilor Lynn Guyer by a margin of 3,773 votes to 1,714 votes, or 69% to 31%.
Three-term incumbent Sen. Carl Crabtree, of Grangeville, was having a tougher go of it. With results still pending from 20 precincts in Idaho County, he was narrowly trailing Riggins businesswoman Cindy Carlson by 2,364 votes to 2,323 votes, or 43.2% to 42.4%.
Lewiston High School track coach Keith Stuffle was in third place, with 440 votes, or 8%, while Lewiston businesswoman Heather Rogers had 347 votes, or 6.3%.
No Democrats or minor party candidates filed for either seat, so the winners of the primary are almost assured of victory in the Nov. 8 general election.
The same goes for first-term incumbent Rep. Charlie Shepherd, who didn’t have a challenger in Tuesday’s primary.