Kingsley, Guyer face off for 7th District seat

Three-term incumbent Rep. Mike Kingsley faces longtime prison warden Lynn Guyer in the race for Idaho’s 7th Legislative District House A seat.
The winner of the May 17 Republican primary is virtually assured of victory in the November general election, since no Democrats or minor party candidates filed for the office.
Kingsley, 62, says his “passion for limited government” should give him the edge with voters. Guyer says the district deserves a hard-working representative who does more than just fill a seat.
The recently revamped 7th District now includes all of Idaho and Adams counties, plus most of Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County.
Kingsley’s prior three terms were all in the old 6th District, which included Nez Perce and Lewis counties. The new district is forcing him to put more miles on his car, but he’s enjoying meeting new people.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “Most of them think like I do — they want to be free and want less government.”
Kingsley is a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, whose members are variously described as “far right” conservatives or “liberty legislators.” Expanding the size and influence of the group is one of the reason he’s running for reelection.
“I think we’re starting to move in the right direction,” he said. “We’re now up to 22 (members) who want smaller government and want to limit the power of lobbyists and state agencies.”
Kingsley has been an entrepreneur his whole life, having started a home cleaning business right out of high school. That experience colors his whole perception of what government should — and shouldn’t — be doing.
For example, he disagreed with the Legislature’s decision to accept billions of dollars in federal stimulus funds. Although the money allows the state to make record investments in water, broadband and transportation infrastructure — including projects in the 7th District — he said Idaho should have “set the gold standard by not taking it.”
“It’s all debt that our kids and grandkids and probably great-grandkids will end up paying back,” Kingsley said.
That kind of thinking is why Guyer decided to run for office.
“I’m not in favor of his (Kingsley’s) voting record,” Guyer said. “I’m a real supporter of education, and Mike voted against education funding. I’m also a supporter of broadband infrastructure, and he voted against that.”
About $50 million in federal stimulus funding will be used to enhance high-speed broadband services, particularly in rural parts of Idaho.
“That’s a big deal in District 7,” Guyer said. “This region has the worst broadband in the state. We’re not on the same playing field as Boise.”
Guyer, 53, grew up in Weiser and spent 30 years working for the Idaho Department of Correction, including 13 as warden of the North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood.
After retiring in 2016, he spent another two years as warden of the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge before returning to Cottonwood. He currently serves on the Cottonwood City Council.
Given his belief in the power of education, Guyer was particularly disappointed by Kingsley’s vote against the higher education budget.
“One thing I look at is what’s best for District 7 and for the state,” he said. “He voted against the higher education budget, and he has a college in his district. I don’t think (what’s best for the district) is his main focus.”
Kingsley said he was “all in” on the college and university budget until the House floor debate on the bill, when a fellow liberty legislator highlighted certain expenditures by Boise State University.
“The focus was on social-emotional learning, critical race theory, diversity and equity,” he said. “That was an eye-opener. I’d rather see education get back to the three Rs (reading, writing and arithmetic).”
In addition to education and broadband services, Guyer cited transportation infrastructure and public lands access as two of his main concerns.
Given his familiarity with all corners of the 7th District and his willingness to focus on the district’s needs, he thinks he’s the best choice for voters on May 17.
“Mike hasn’t introduced a bill since 2016,” he said. “I’m not going to do that. I won’t just sit in the back and do nothing. I’ll be an active representative. The district isn’t getting that right now.”
Kingsley said his willingness to push back against growth in government make him the best choice.
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That’s my goal for everyone,” he said.
Name: Lynn Guyer.
Office sought: Idaho’s 7th Legislative District House A seat.
Political party affiliation: Republican.
Age: 58.
Occupation: Retired; worked for the Idaho Department of Correction for 30 years, including 13 years as warden of the North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood.
Education: Criminal justice degree from Lewis-Clark State College.
Family status: Married, three grown children.
Previous or current elected positions: Currently serves on Cottonwood City Council; previously served seven years on Cottonwood School Board.
Web or social media site: guyerforidaho.com.
Name: Mike Kingsley.
Office sought: Idaho’s 7th Legislative District House A seat.
Political party affiliation: Republican.
Age: 62.
Occupation: Semi-retired businessman/entrepreneur.
Education: Two years of electrical school after graduating from Lewiston High School.
Family status: Married, three grown children.
Previous or current elected positions: Three-term incumbent.
Web or social media site: kingsleyforidaho.com.