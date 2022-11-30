The King County Prosecutor’s Office is filing several civil contempt orders against the Department of Social and Health Services, alleging state officials have failed to provide timely mental health services to people in jail.

This is the first time King County officials have intervened in this way. They’re also asking judges to sanction DSHS $219 a day — funds that would go toward reimbursing the county jail for the cost of caring for people with severe mental illnesses who would otherwise be housed at state hospitals.

