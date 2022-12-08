Kimberly M. Morrison pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at her arraignment to district court.
Morrison appeared before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse with public defender Rick Cuddihy and Joseph Schumacher. Felony charges were filed Friday by Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith, who was also in court Wednesday.
The charges accuse 54-year-old Morrison of first-degree murder for the Jan. 6 death of Kenneth M. Morrison with premeditation by suffocating and poisoning. The maximum sentence is life in prison as the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office didn’t seek the death penalty in the case.
Monson set a status conference for the case Jan. 4 as both the prosecution and defense were waiting for evidence to be processed. Monson noted that the six-month speedy trial requirement expires June 5 and there is another two-week murder trial in May. He hoped to be able to schedule Morrison’s trial for two weeks in April, provided the prosecution and defense were ready.
Kimberly Morrison, of Lewiston, is charged along with her mother, Kay M. Morrison, 81, of Lewiston, with the death of Kenneth Morrison, who is the father of Kimberly Morrison and the ex-husband of Kay Morrison. According to the probable cause affidavit, an investigation allegedly showed the two played a part in drugging, suffocating and burning the body of 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison in their home. The Morrisons were arrested following a search warrant at their home Aug. 16 at Harvest Road in Lewiston.
Kay Mor rison’s next court date is scheduled for Friday.