GRANGEVILLE — Kim Nuxoll, a 26-year veteran of the Idaho County Assessor’s Office, was tapped Tuesday to take over the department following the retirement of the current assessor, James Zehner, on Dec. 31.
Nuxoll, 61, who has been the chief deputy of the assessor’s office since 2007 when Zehner was first elected, was nominated by the Idaho County Republican Central Committee and selected by the Idaho County Commissioners. She will fill out the remainder of Zehner’s four-year term and be up for election in 2022.
Nuxoll said Tuesday one of her primary goals will be to make sure there is more cross-training among her 16 employees. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in March, there have been some staff shortages with employees staying at home because of exposure to the virus.
“I want to make sure (employee absences) don’t slow down our progress. I want to coordinate and make sure we’ve got enough staff,” she said.
Nuxoll is a native of Craigmont and has lived in Grangeville for 40 years. She is married to Roger Nuxoll, a real estate agent, and they have seven children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.