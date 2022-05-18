Alexa Kim was leading the contested Democratic race for Latah County clerk, according to early primary election results Tuesday.
She was ahead of Matthew Casberg with 1,164 votes to Casberg’s 293 in preliminary results before press time. Julie Fry is the lone Republican candidate for the position. The general election is in November.
The Latah County clerk serves a 4-year term.
According to a news release from Kim, she is a University of Idaho graduate and the lead recording deputy for the county. She has nearly four years of experience in the Latah County Auditor’s Office.
Kim said the primary election is only the beginning of a long road ahead.
“No matter what I’m going to be fighting for the integrity of the office I work in right now,” she said.
Kim told the Daily News in a Friday report that her current daily responsibilities include issuing marriage licenses, accepting passport applications, and assisting the public with concerns about recorded documents and elections.
Casberg has more than 25 years of experience in administrative fields. He is a Marine Corps veteran and currently an administrator for Tri-State Outfitters.