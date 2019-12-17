Kilburn leaving LCSC, but he’s not going far

Todd Kilburn’s last day as vice president of finance and administration at Lewis-Clark State College will be Friday, but he’ll continue to work closely with the college in his new Boise-based position.
On Monday, Kilburn will become the chief financial officer of the Idaho State Board of Education. He’ll oversee the business side of the state board and act as the liasion for the higher education institutions in the state, the governor’s budget office and the Legislative Services Office.
“Mr. Kilburn has been a strong advocate for L-C State finance and administration, a thoughtful consensus-builder and important part of our L-C State leadership team. He will be missed,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton in an announcement issued last month. “That said, his move to Boise and the Office of the State Board of Education will keep him linked to Idaho higher education, providing broad-based service to Idaho’s higher education needs.”
It’s a bittersweet move for Kilburn, who joined LCSC in June 2016.
“My intent was to retire in Lewiston,” Kilburn said. “Someone once told me, ‘It’s hard to leave a job you love for the one you want,’ so that’s very much the case here. ... I’m excited about having the opportunity to work with policymakers to try to support higher education and to bring the perspective of someone who has worked in an institution to the state board.”
As he sat in his office Monday, Kilburn said the thing he’ll miss most are the people he’s worked with at LCSC.
“It’s a great community,” Kilburn said. “(LCSC) has a great team of people I work with, so I’ll miss that easy cooperation and dealing with that on an everyday basis.”
During his time at LCSC, Kilburn saw the completion of several large projects, such as the updated seating at Harris Field and the renovation of Spalding Hall. He’s also worked under two presidents.
“It’s been an adventure over the last three and a half years because of the leadership transition, the building projects and a number of other things,” Kilburn said. “It has not been status quo, so it’s been really interesting and fun to work here.”
He said the highlight of his experience has been working on the LCSC’s Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center that’s under construction in the Lewiston Orchards. His only regret is that he won’t be able to see the project through to completion.
The center is set to open next fall at the same time the Lewiston School District’s new high school and career technical education center opens its doors to students.
Kilburn, known on campus for his eccentric ties, said his journey into higher education roles didn’t follow a traditional route.
Kilburn received his bachelor’s degree in pastoral ministries at Faith Baptist Bible College in Iowa before returning to his hometown of Springfield, Mass., where he served as a Baptist pastor for 14 years. During that time, he taught courses at a local nonaccredited seminary.
“That’s where I actually grew to love education,” Kilburn said. “It made me love the whole scope of education and what was invested in that.”
Kilburn went on to work for a philanthropist in New York City, before he landed a job at Dartmouth College, which later led him to a Buddhist-inspired institution called Naropa University in Boulder, Colo.
While in Colorado, he served as the chief of staff until he was asked to fill in for the chief financial officer position on an interim basis shortly after he received his master’s degree in business administration.
“I loved my job, but I was kind of looking for a new challenge,” Kilburn said. “I saw the job here at LCSC and thought, ‘That looks like a great place.’ ”
Now 58, Kilburn hopes the move to Boise with his wife, Ruth, will be his last career change.
“I’d love to be with the state board until retirement, which is another 10 years or so. Hopefully, they’ll have me for that long,” Kilburn said with a laugh.
A national search for LCSC’s new vice president of finance and administration is expected to start in early January, with a tentative start date of July 1. During the transition, the roles of the position will be dispersed among other LCSC employees.
Although the new person in the role will have no overlap with Kilburn, the outgoing vice president said he’d be willing to help in any way needed.
“I’m a phone call away,” Kilburn said. “L-C will always have a big part of my heart, so I’ll help out in whatever way I can.”
