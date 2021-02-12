Judging by the smiles of Evergreen Estates residents, a Valentine’s parade featuring Clarkston elementary school students Thursday was heartwarming and much appreciated.
Kids from four area grade schools visited the retirement community on the Tri-State Memorial Hospital medical campus to present thousands of personalized valentines and walk around the building waving at residents inside.
Carrying a banner and streamers, the students shared cheerful greetings with seniors who watched from their rooms and stood on balconies. Both age groups said they enjoyed a reprieve from their normal routines on the sunny but cold morning.
“I think it’s wonderful, and we are all so thankful,” said Shar Schenk, a 91-year-old Evergreen Estates resident. “These kids are beautiful for taking time to do this for us.”
The group of students representing Grantham, Parkway, Highland and Heights elementary schools were equally excited about the activity.
“It’s fun and a kind gesture because they don’t get to leave here much anymore,” said Paizlee Snyder, 11, a sixth grader at Highland. “I think this is a good cause.”
Handmade Valentine’s Day cards were designed by the students in the Clarkston School District, and the parade was conducted in conjunction with the Evergreen Estates “Send Some Love” campaign, said Tri-State spokeswoman Rebecca Mann.
This month, Evergreen Estates has been encouraging the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley community to send gifts of kindness and inspiration to their residents, especially over the Valentine’s holiday.
In a news release, Mann said the past year has been challenging for families and friends who want to check in and make sure their loved ones are OK. To build everyone’s spirits, the community has been asked to mail in cards, crafts, letters, care packages and share family photos online via their Facebook and Instagram platforms, using the hashtag #SendSomeLove.
The campaign is continuing through the end of the month, and all items received are being shared with the 79 residents living at Evergreen Estates, Mann said. The mailing address is 1229 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
As for the parade, it was “fun and freezing,” said Raylee Staav, a 10-year-old Parkway fifth grader.
“I’m really happy to do this,” she said. “I really, really liked it.”
