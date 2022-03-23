PULLMAN — The 13th annual Kids’ Science and Engineering Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Washington State University.
This will be the first time the event has been held since 2019. It was canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone 5 or older will be required to wear a face covering.
The STEM-based activities are for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It will take place at the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education.
Tickets are $5 per child or $10 per family (with two or more children) when purchased ahead of time at bit.ly/3NbMlCS.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10 per child or $15 per family.