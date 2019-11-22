Keskinen honored with Moscow’s Sheikh Award

MOSCOW — Kay Keskinen, who is involved in several local and regional community service organizations around Moscow, was named the recipient of the Sheikh Community Unity Award recently.
The award, given every two years, is bestowed by the city of Moscow Human Rights Commission and named in honor of Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh.
Keskinen’s credentials include being a certified mediator through the Idaho Mediation Association and a volunteer mediator for the Latah County Court Assistance; founding the Palouse Center for Conflict Management Inc.; working with the Friendly Neighbors Senior Organization; and working at the Moscow Senior Center, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The award was presented to Keskinen on Nov. 14.