Age: 54.

City of residence: Pullman.

Title/occupation: Station manager, Northwest Public Broadcasting.

Family: Married to his high school sweetheart; two boys, both grown and living on west side. Oldest son got married last year “so we have a daughter-in-law now.”

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Pacific Lutheran University, 1989.

Work history: More than 36 years in broadcasting and broadcast management at stations in Ellensburg, Wash., Seattle, Atlanta and now Pullman. Mostly worked in public broadcasting but also worked as a country and Top 40 disc jockey. Served on the board of directors of National Public Radio, InvestED, Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, Kiwanis of Pullman.

Hobbies/interests: Collecting vintage Porsches — “fixing, driving, showing, fixing again, etc.” Collecting antique radios from the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s and ’50s.

