Age: 54.
City of residence: Pullman.
Title/occupation: Station manager, Northwest Public Broadcasting.
Family: Married to his high school sweetheart; two boys, both grown and living on west side. Oldest son got married last year “so we have a daughter-in-law now.”
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Pacific Lutheran University, 1989.
Work history: More than 36 years in broadcasting and broadcast management at stations in Ellensburg, Wash., Seattle, Atlanta and now Pullman. Mostly worked in public broadcasting but also worked as a country and Top 40 disc jockey. Served on the board of directors of National Public Radio, InvestED, Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, Kiwanis of Pullman.
Hobbies/interests: Collecting vintage Porsches — “fixing, driving, showing, fixing again, etc.” Collecting antique radios from the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s and ’50s.