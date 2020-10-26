MOSCOW — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be screened 7 p.m today at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The festival will feature 10 short films from around the world that showcase the lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
The event is hosted by the Clearwater Fly Casters. General admission tickets are $15 and are available in advance from members of the Clearwater Fly Casters and, if available, at the theater door on the day of the event.
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product giveaways and more at the event.
For more information about this screening, contact bushsr@moscow.com.