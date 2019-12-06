Kennewick mall restaurant closes again for cockroach infestation

Kennewick — A sandwich shop at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick closed briefly for a second time in three weeks Thursday because of a cockroach infestation.
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors returned to Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks and Subs at the mall for a follow-up check Thursday morning. The restaurant voluntarily closed for pest control and more cleaning when inspectors discovered an infestation there Nov. 18.
On the recheck, a breeding population of live cockroaches was again seen, said Erin Hockaday, food safety lead for the health district.
The health district asked the restaurant to close, which it did voluntarily.
Additional pest control and cleaning left no evidence of infestation by late afternoon, and the restaurant was cleared to reopen, Hockaday said.
In November health district inspectors found live cockroaches at three restaurants when it inspected 14 eateries at the mall.
A mother had snapped a photo of a cockroach in a food display case when she was buying food for her son. She shared it on social media, which led to the health district inspectors checking mall eateries Nov. 18-19.
Rechecks Wednesday and Thursday of the other two restaurants which each had a single live cockroach in November found no evidence of cockroaches.
They were not closed because a single live roach is not considered an infestation under the state food codes. Four other food places at the mall had dead roaches.
Breeding cockroaches at Bruchi’s
Bruchi’s on Thursday had live roaches at different stages of development, including nymphs, juveniles and adults, indicating a breeding population that is considered an infestation.
Bruchi’s has made positive changes since Nov. 18 but probably not as much as was needed, Hockaday said.
Their pest control provider has been coming more often and has changed some of its pest control tactics, she said.
Thursday night fogging and additional cleaning was planned at Bruchi’s.
Cockroaches can be difficult to eradicate in a shared space, such as a mall rather than a standalone business, where cockroaches can move among businesses where pest control may be done individually.
Not only restaurants can be a problem, but places like break rooms where employees eat food can attract cockroaches. As difficult as the bugs may be to be rid of, the health district still will enforce inspection policies to protect public health, district officials said.
The mall is implementing a comprehensive and coordinated plan for pest control.
District health inspectors plan another check of Bruchi’s in two weeks to a month.