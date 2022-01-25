KENNEWICK — A man and his two children escaped from early morning fire that engulfed the garage for their Kennewick home.
The man woke up shortly before 2 a.m. Monday to hearing strange popping and cracking noises coming from the garage at 714 N. Nelson St., said Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. The man also faintly smelled smoke.
The smoke detector in the house came to life when he opened the door to the garage and discovered a raging fire inside, according to fire officials.
He shut the door, and left the house with the two children.
When firefighters arrived they found the garage was in flames but they were able to get the main portion of the fire out quickly.
Michael pointed out the nearest fire station at 10th Avenue and South Kellogg Street had a crew ready, and their quick response played a key role in keeping the blaze from spreading into the house.
Firefighters from Richland and Benton County Fire District 1 helped battle the fire.
The cause is under investigation.