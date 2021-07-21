A Kendrick woman who allegedly stole more than $100,000 from her employer pleaded guilty to a single felony count of forgery Tuesday.
Amy L. Roetcisoender will be sentenced to eight years of probation if 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie accepts the terms of binding plea agreement. If Brudie does not accept the agreement, he will allow Roetcisoender to withdraw her guilty plea and proceed to trial.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office initially charged Roetcisoender, 50, with four felony counts of forgery and four felony counts of grand theft for writing checks from her employer, M Industries, between 2016 and 2019. Police alleged that Roetcisoender wrote 75 checks totaling $121,488.40 and deposited them in her credit union and bank accounts or used them for automatic clearinghouse payments to her credit card.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Roetcisoender only admitted to the charges stemming from the transactions in 2016. The remaining charges were dropped. Brudie ordered a presentence investigation of Roetcisoender’s background to help inform his decision on the sentencing recommendation. The investigation report is due Sept. 8, and Brudie will set a sentencing date at a hearing the same day.