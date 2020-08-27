A Kendrick woman is facing a felony domestic battery charge for allegedly throwing a metal dog brush at a man that hit him and cut his head shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mary J. Brown, 53, was arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court by Judge Michelle Evans, who released Brown on pretrial conditions and issued a no-contact order between Brown and the man, but will allow Brown access to the residence to take care of animals.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Cpl. Derek Bigger responded to a domestic violence call on North Road in Kendrick and made contact with a man who was bleeding from his head. He had blood running down his neck to his shoulder from a wound on the side of his head in his hair, court records said.
Both Brown and the man relayed similar stories of what happened. The man did not like that Brown had another man over and Brown told the man she did not like one of his female friends, either. Brown called the man’s female friend a derogatory name, and he called Brown the same thing. Brown then slapped the man in the face, he threw a beer at her and she threw a metal dog brush that hit him in the head, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for Sept. 16 in the case.