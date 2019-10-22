Ken Salazar to speak at UI event

MOSCOW — Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar will discuss “climate change and the future of energy” during the University of Idaho’s annual Sherman J. Bellwood Lecture Wednesday.
President Barack Obama selected Salazar to serve in his cabinet and the U.S. Senate confirmed him as the 50th secretary by a unanimous vote in January 2009. He held the job until 2013.
“Recent national and global experiences highlight the critical importance for our country to balance our energy needs against the reality of climate change and the consequences it brings to our communities,” said Jerrold Long, dean of the College of Law. “Secretary Salazar brings a unique perspective and an experienced voice to this important conversation.”
Salazar led efforts to develop and implement the framework for the nation’s energy independence, according to a news release.
“This effort included overseeing the exploration and development of conventional and renewable energy resources on public lands and oceans, working on matters relating to climate change, the exploration of frontier areas such as the Arctic, leading the successful response to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and overhauling the regulatory oversight of oil and gas exploration and production,” stated the release.
Salazar also led efforts on conservation, which included the designation of 10 national parks, 10 national conservation and wildlife refuges, and organized 100 other conservation and preservation projects in the U.S.
Salazar was previously a U.S. senator for Colorado from 2005 to 2009. He served on the Energy and Natural Resources and Finance committees, which oversaw the nation’s natural resources, energy, tax, trade, social security and health care systems.
From 1999 to 2005, he was the attorney general of Colorado.
Salazar’s law practice focuses on environment, energy, natural resources, corporate governance and Native American matters, according to the release.
His lecture will begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the International Ballroom of the Pitman Center on the UI campus in Moscow.
A trolley will be available for transportation on campus and from the Pitman Center from 2:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sherman J. Bellwood Lectures is intended to give students the opportunity to discuss and debate a variety of subjects related to the justice system.