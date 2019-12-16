KELSO, Wash. — Kelso may begin the eminent domain process to acquire the old Office Max building on Washington Way and Catlin Street after property owners declined the city’s offer of $700,000 and counteroffered with $1.65 million.
The city needs the property to move forward with the second phase of its West Main Realignment project. At this time, the city either already owns, or is in contract with owners of, 13 of the 15 properties along the south side of Catlin Street required for the project, according to the city. One other commercial property is in negotiations with the city but is expected to reach an agreement soon.
However, “despite good-faith negotiations,” the city has not reached an agreement with the final property owner, National Retail Properties, Inc., which owns the old Office Max building, Kelso Community Development Director Michael Kardas wrote in a report to the city council.
Without this piece of property, the city says it will be unable to reduce the turning radius at the intersection of Washington Way and Catlin Street or add a center turn lane, bike lanes and sidewalks.
And the city needs the property now in order to maintain the schedule and complete construction by next year, Kardas wrote.
To acquire the property, city staff Tuesday will ask the city council to approve an ordinance declaring public necessity. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in city hall.
“It is not uncommon to begin the eminent domain process and settle before going to trial,” the city wrote in council documents. “This ordinance is the first step in the process according to Washington state law. The city will continue to negotiate with National Retail Properties to reach agreement on price. The owners have been made aware of the city’s intent.”
The second phase of the West Main Realignment project is intended to widen Catlin Street between Cowlitz Way and the West Main intersection to five lanes — two lanes each way with a center turn lane. The project will also include two left turns from Ocean Beach Highway onto Cowlitz Way. It will cost about $11 million and is covered almost entirely with state and federal grants.
Also during the Tuesday meeting, the Kelso City Council will consider:
Amending the salary matrix for non-union employees to reflect a 2.5 percent base salary increase in 2020.
Amending the water capital facility charge for 2020-2024 after the approved ordinance had a table that had not be updated.
Amending found property claim procedures to stay compliant with state code.
Amending the procurement policies and procedures to stay compliant with state code.
Declaring six rifles as surplus to be sold to someone with the appropriate license.