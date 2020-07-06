Keeping things under control

An aerial fireworks explodes from its chute, as pyrotechnician Jeff Casali (right) and his helper, Ray Hancock, both of Spokane, inspect to make sure the fireworks are being set off properly and there are no sparks or fires in the aftermath of the explosions. The two, working for Pyro Spectaculars by Souza of Rialto, Calif., were working the annual Community Spirit fireworks show in Clarkston on Saturday night.
