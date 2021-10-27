Lanes of traffic on the Interstate Bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston were limited Tuesday as the Washington State Department of Transportation carried out routine maintenance work on the drawbridge. Work will continue on the bridge until at least Thursday, and disruption to traffic should be expected today and Thursday. On Tuesday, workers discovered an electrical part needed to be replaced before the drawbridge’s lift mechanism capabilities could be tested; according to a Washington State Department of Transportation employee, a replacement part was on its way from the Tri-Cities.

