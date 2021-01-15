Keeping it clean

Brian Larson picks up trash with his wife, Wendy Larson (not pictured), along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail next to the Southway Boat Ramp parking lot on Thursday. The Larsons walked from KOZE radio station to the parking lot where they threw away the trash in a dumpster. The two plan to hit different parts of the trail that they walk and pick up trash along it.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region