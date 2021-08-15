GRANGEVILLE — Adam Warren, the lead aircraft dispatcher at the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center, arrives at work at 7 a.m. Warren and his staff go over reports on what aircraft and pieces of aviation equipment are available for the day and what personnel are on the job and then start reviewing orders from firefighting teams around the region to see if any of them have requested assistance from the night before.
“We feel like we’re kind of like playing chess at times,” he said. “We’re moving the pieces around the board — what’s the best piece of equipment for this particular mission, this particular fire or whatever they’re asking for.”
Warren has worked at his job since 2015, which was “a pretty hectic fire season. I didn’t think that anything could really trump that. I kind of feel like this season may. I feel like this is probably one of the busiest seasons that I’ve ever seen here.”
The Grangeville Air Center is the nexus of the firefighting effort in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and throughout the region. It’s where many of the decisions about how and where to combat wildfires are made and coordinated. While firefighters on the ground are on the front lines, it’s the people at the air center who keep the machine running and can spring into action at a moment’s notice. This year, it’s been running a lot, such as when the Bedrock Fire near Lenore ignited Wednesday. Within minutes, the alert was sent out for firefighting assistance from the air center, and the air began thrumming with the roar of airplane and helicopter engines.
Jim Wimer is the lead communications officer for the fire program. A Kamiah High School graduate, Wimer spent several years as a frontline firefighter, both with the Idaho Department of Lands and the U.S. Forest Service, before switching over this year to communications.
Because of his experience both in the trenches and as a communications coordinator, Wimer has a broad perspective on how the system functions and what this fire year looks like in comparison to others.
He characterizes this year as “early and busy. On average our fire season starts right about now, the second week of August. It started just before the Fourth of July this year.
“It’s very difficult to predict where the fires are going to start, but we can kind of tell, when they do start, how quickly they might grow,” Wimer said. “We’re at the peak of fire season right now, and we’re experiencing this lull. We’ve gotten some recent rain, and the days are getting shorter now. That’s always a positive.”
The Grangeville Air Center serves as a smokejumper base, as well as a base for aircraft, including single-engine air tankers, retardant planes and helicopters.
“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes-type folks that keep these things flying,” Wimer said. “It’s not just the pilots.”
Managing all the different operations at the air center requires a high level of coordination. Most of the 90-150 personnel on the job at any given time begin their shifts around 7 a.m. and when things are hopping may work 12-16 hours a day.
Wimer said that during peak busy periods a significant portion of the workforce is from out of the area. That’s standard practice nationally for people and aircraft to be shifted around the country where the needs are most critical.
“It’s not uncommon for us to supplement our workforce pretty drastically when we get busy,” he said.
Willy Acton, forest aviation officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, has broad oversight of the aviation program.
“We don’t have a day where we don’t turn a blade,” Acton said. “We’ve got give or take 90 people out of here spread between a number of programs — smokejumper, helicopter, single air attack, aerial detection personnel.”
This year, he said, the center brought in a Federal Aviation Administration temporary control tower to help coordinate the enormous amount of air traffic.
“One of the reasons we brought in the air tower is because when it gets busy the federal resources can help because of the sheer volume of air traffic,” he said.
The air traffic controllers — people usually from Seattle or Portland who work for two weeks at a time and then rotate shifts — make sure traffic is flowing safely between the firefighting aircraft as well as the significant number of civilian airplanes, such as UPS and FedEx, that land daily at the Grangeville airport.
Acton said the key to smooth coordination is maintaining good working relationships with Idaho County, which owns the airport, and the other airport users.
This year, he said, getting adequate fuel supplies has been a challenge for firefighting.
“There’s a lack of distribution, and airports across the West have been running short of fuel due to a lack of truck drivers to be able to deliver the fuel,” Acton said. “But the county’s done a good job keeping ahead of (the demand). If we know there’s a lot of aircraft coming in, we can let them know so they can keep ahead on their ordering process. And their fueler, Norman Lowe, works his fingers to the bone.”
Len Beck is the assistant tanker base manager and ramp manager keeping the aircraft refueling process moving along, including mixing the retardant to fill the tankers.
The orange or pink spray is dropped from the underbelly of the airplane just in front of the fire to slow it down. It’s a nontoxic salt and water solution, and each plane can hold as many as 700 gallons.
This year has been one of the busiest keeping planes loaded with fuel and retardant.
“We’ve had one day this year where we did 46 loads in one day,” Beck said. “We had as many as 10 airplanes flying in and out of here from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., sometimes with no breaks. So we can stay pretty busy, and we run a pretty short staff.”
Beck said so far the air center tankers have flown about 450 missions and offloaded 285,000 gallons of retardant. Last year they dumped 102,000 gallons for the entire fire season, and the year before that it was 26,000 gallons.
The most was 380,000 gallons in one year.
“And this year we’re at 285,000 gallons already,” Beck said. “And we’re only halfway through the season. If it gets busy again, we could easily exceed that 380,000 gallons.”
Bjorn Troberg is the foreman with the helitack crew who oversees a staff of 26 people and three helicopters — two Type 3 helicopters, which are smaller, and one larger Type 1 Chinook helicopter.
“This has been a really crazy year so far,” Troberg said. “Both helicopters started out really early in eastern Montana and immediately started to get busy here. The helicopters came back, and we’ve basically been busy here since about the end of June.”
While helicopters are sometimes used to haul water buckets to dump on the fires, their main function is to deliver people and equipment where they need to go on the front lines.
“If we can find a spot to land, we can put firefighters down on the ground, which is not something you can get out of most airplanes,” Troberg said. “We also have the ability to support larger incidents. We can fly in cargo and drop it off in a spot of a 10-foot diameter circle. Anything people want (that) we can fit into a 12-by-12 cargo net, we can bring to them.”
Like the other members of the Grangeville Air Center, Troberg and his pilots have had little time to sit in the shade and relax this summer. While the infernos continue to burn, the entire force stays to jump at a moment’s notice.
“As long as we keep our helicopters here staffed, we do everything we can to get people out and around, helping to support fires as much as we can,” Troberg said.
