Keeping her cool

Tayvon Anderson, 9, holds his breath as he puts his face in the water at the fountain at Lapwai City Park on Saturday during the Juneteenth Celebration.

 August Frank/Tribune

Tayvon Anderson, 9, holds his breath as he puts his face in the water at the fountain at Lapwai City Park on Saturday during the Juneteenth Celebration.

Photo by August Frank of the Tribune.

Tags