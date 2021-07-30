When firefighters were called out to battle fires in the Leland Complex on Idaho Department of Lands Ponderosa Forest Protective District in Latah and Clearwater counties, personnel and equipment weren’t the only resources that were scarce.
Finding enough caterers to feed ever-growing crews also became a nightmare.
“We have been tackling this for almost three weeks and they have just ramped up since the beginning of this from our small crew here to about 150 now,” said Laurie Welter of the Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association at Elk River.
“They set up these incident command posts and generally they will hire a caterer. But there has been so much fire activity in the last month, especially, that the resources for caterers was pretty much nonexistent.”
Welter said she spoke with all three restaurants in Elk River to see if they could help out with preparing meals, “and they were all on board with that.”
At first that meant fixing breakfasts, sack lunches and dinners for a couple dozen firefighters — a task the three eateries could easily manage.
When the fires escalated, however, the number of firefighters also surged, overwhelming the tiny businesses’ workforce.
Welter said the restaurant owners “were able to enlist family or volunteer help from friends. A few put out the word on the street to see if anybody was interested in helping to prepare, wash dishes and pack lunches.”
Tammy Maxwell was one of the people summoned by Steve and Dixie Stephens, owners of the Elk River Lodge.
“I live here in town and always offered, if they need help, let me know,” Maxwell said.
When the firefighting activity started, Maxwell said the lodge was feeding “just like 17 or 20. Then it got up to 50 and pretty soon (the Stephenses) were feeling overwhelmed, so they asked if I could help and I said, ‘sure,’ and started helping at that point.”
Maxwell was put in charge of organizing the daily breakfasts and sack lunches, and more volunteers were called in to help.
“The amazing cool thing in our town is the kids, teenagers and preteens stepped up helping us with loading the lunches and just supporting in any way possible,” she said. “It’s been amazing to see the kids step up and serve.”
Besides the Elk River Lodge, Tom’s Tavern and the Elk Butte Log Inn also help by preparing dinners for the fire crews. All have called in volunteers and set up tables and chairs outside for the overflow crowd.
Welter said the fire managers try to stagger the crews coming into town from their nearby spike camps for meals to avoid overwhelming the restaurants.
Getting food and other supplies also has been a challenge. All the roads around Elk River except the main one leading to Orofino have been closed, as well as all trails and campgrounds in the vicinity.
Welter said two of the regular suppliers have made special trips to bring in supplies and other support personnel make a couple of trips a week to Lewiston to stock up.
Service at the Elk River Lodge starts about 6:30 a.m., Maxwell said.
“We have an area in back of the store where we have put tables out and we got chairs from the community center,” she said. “We get about 76 firemen first thing in the morning and then a little 15-minute break and another (group), and by this time it’s 175.”
The smoky skies and campground closures have nixed the tourist season Elk River depends upon. But last weekend, there were two funerals in town and a few tourists made it in for that.
“That was a little crazy, trying to get through the firemen and (serving) the tourists,” Maxwell said.
Dave Brown, mayor of Elk River, said the response from the community to the crisis is typical of the way people in Elk River help out their neighbors.
“The last management team that left told me, of all the fires he’s been in, he’s never been in a community like this one,” Brown said. “The people are so helpful and friendly; just really good people.”
But the community’s generosity is not without cost. Even though the restaurants are being paid for their services, it’s a sharp drop from the income generated from a normal tourist season.
“So they have taken a hit in that regard,” Brown said. “But the locals are really stepping up and it’s wonderful.”
The Leland Complex, which is composed of four wildfires, was burning 3,371 acres Thursday and is 67 percent contained.
The Dixie-Jumbo Complex located about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville continues to grow and is estimated at 40,519 acres. It is 30 percent contained.
The Snake River Complex 20 miles south of Lewiston was 108,794 acres and is 87 percent contained.
The Cougar Rock Complex in Clearwater County is 6,740 acres and is 61 percent contained.
The Storm Creek and Bar Creek fires are part of the Storm Theatre Complex and are being managed by a National Incident Management Organization. The team is managing 23 backcountry fires within an 815,000-acre area of remote and roadless land, focusing on long-range planning to defend values of concern or at risk.
