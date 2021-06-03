Keeping cool at the ballpark

As temperatures rise higher than 100 degrees, young fans cool off under a water mister while Central Methodist and Lewis-Clark State compete in the NAIA World Series at Harris Field on Wednesday afternoon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

