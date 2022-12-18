An inflatable Frosty the Snowman waits to cast off from Hells Gate Marina on Saturday to participate in the Lighted Christmas Boat Parade along the Snake River. Hundreds of people lined both banks of the river to watch the holiday spectacle of electric Christmas decor and fireworks float from Hells Gate State Park to the Blue Bridge.
Austin Johnson
Dusty and Tami Meyers get their pole dancing reindeer ready to romp at Hells Gate Marine on Saturday before heading down the Snake River to participate in the Lighted Christmas Boat Parade.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Frosty the Hunter supervises as two people shoot off fireworks from the back of their boat Saturday during the Lighted Christmas Boat Parade on the Snake River.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A string of continuous fireworks light up the night sky Saturday as a parade of boats makes their way down the Snake River from Hells Gate State Park during the Lighted Christmas Boat Parade.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A cascade of holiday lights shine off the surface of the Snake River on Saturday during the Lighted Christmas Parade near the Blue Bridge.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Members of the Hight and Haag family get cozy before casting off from Hells Gate Marine on Saturday to participate in the Lighted Christmas Boat Parade.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Bystanders watch from the levee as the electric inflatable Santa floats up the Snake River on Saturday during the Lighted Christmas Boat Parade.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A cheerful narwhal glows with holiday lights atop the Keicia Hight’s boat at Hells Gate Marina on Saturday before casting down the Snake River to participate in the Lighted Christmas Parade.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A large firework erupts over the Snake River on Saturday as a festive parade makes their way from Hells Gate State Park to the Blue Bridge during the Lighted Christmas Boat Parade.
Decorating a boat for a shimmering Christmas parade on the Snake River is a family tradition that spans generations in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Brice Barnes, 49, said his fond memories of the annual Lighted Boat Parade is one of the reasons he helps organize the event now. As a member of Northwest River Runners and manager of Riverview Marina, Barnes has been involved with reviving the December tradition for about five years.
“When I was a kid, we always had a big boat parade, and Santa flew over the valley,” Barnes said, as decked-out vessels arrived for the evening cruise at Hells Gate State Park marina.
“I think the boat parade is something that needs to keep happening here for the kids, families and community. For a lot of us, it’s a family tradition.”
Both sides of the Snake River were lined with people waiting for the festive floating displays and fireworks. Motorists snagged prime viewing spots, and area parks along the river were filled with spectators as the sun set.
Barnes said 25 boats registered for the parade, which ran between Asotin and the Interstate Bridge. The number that shows up usually depends on the weather and other commitments.
Jet boats, sailboats and ski boats participated in the floating caravan. The entries use generators to power thousands of twinkling lights or the boat’s battery. Huge inflated decorations, Christmas trees, flags and lots of Santas were reflected in the water.
“We couldn’t ask for better weather today,” Jeremy Rhodes, of Lewiston, said at the marina. “This is just a good friends-and-family tradition in the valley, and it’s fun to be involved.”
Rhodes, who is also a member of the Northwest River Runners, said the group that helped organize the parade is focused on keeping rivers clean, public safety and responsible river use.
Last year, the club was able to raise $10,000 for area fourth graders to take jet boat tours of Hells Canyon in the spring.
“Our kids are lucky,” Barnes said. “They get to do this all the time, but everytime they go up there, they still love it. We’re really glad we can help school kids in Asotin, Lewiston and Clarkston experience it. We have a big boating community here, and we want people to get involved.”