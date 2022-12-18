Decorating a boat for a shimmering Christmas parade on the Snake River is a family tradition that spans generations in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Brice Barnes, 49, said his fond memories of the annual Lighted Boat Parade is one of the reasons he helps organize the event now. As a member of Northwest River Runners and manager of Riverview Marina, Barnes has been involved with reviving the December tradition for about five years.

