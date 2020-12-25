It started with a single tinsel tree from a yard sale.
Over the next 15 years, it grew and it grew. This year, at least 17 silver trees are shimmering with vintage ornaments at Tegwen Kaufman’s sparkly west Clarkston home.
Tegwen, 51, loves the nostalgia of collecting the rosy-cheeked Santas formerly displayed in department stores, along with snowmen, tree toppers and ornaments that date back to World War II and earlier.
“I love everything vintage. I think it’s really spiraled out of control in the last five years,” she said with a laugh. “I only have a portion of it out this year.”
Tegwen, who works from home, has been employed at Regence for 25 years. Her husband, Kelly, is a bleach operator at Clearwater Paper, and they have two children, son Peyton, 20, and daughter Drew, 17, who is a senior at Clarkston High School.
Her family has grown accustomed to seeing numerous Christmas tubs emerge shortly after Halloween for the annual project. Next month, each ornament will be carefully wrapped and put away, and each branch of every tinsel tree will have to be removed, one piece at a time.
“I’m definitely the most supportive one in the family when it comes to decorating,” Drew said. “We have a million tubs, and each one of these tinsel trees has to be put together. We had to get a storage unit for everything.”
Her mother jokes that whoever she likes the least will inherit the bulk of her collection.
One of her favorite finds is a 1959 Harold Gale Santa that came from a Portland department store. She bought it off Facebook marketplace for $300, and her neighbors picked him up earlier this year.
“He’s animated, and he still works,” she said. “I think I got a great deal.”
Some of the ornaments on display are from the 1930s. Others are from the WWII era, when silver nitrate was in short supply. The “unsilvered” glass balls are unique and clear, unlike the shiny ornaments that most people remember from their childhoods.
“I love the history of everything here,” Tegwen said. “It’s really awesome when someone sees something that evokes a memory, and it brings them total happiness. It makes me feel like the keeper of treasures.”
Her collection of vintage lights is probably a fire hazard, so she displays the boxes instead of plugging them in.
“Anymore, I love the boxes as much as what’s inside,” she said. “The graphics and artwork are so cool.”
Tegwen said finding a bargain is part of the fun, and she enjoys going to yard sales and thrift stores to find new treasures to add to her collection. She’s also joined a vintage Christmas Facebook group to share photos with people who have similar collections.
She got an “amazing response” to her picture of items that came from a florist’s shop in Moscow. The 1958 Rudolph, two other reindeer, a sleigh and Santa turned out to be highly prized items.
“I didn’t realize I had the holy grail,” she said with a laugh. “They would cringe if they knew I used to display them outside when we lived on Third Street.”
When friends and family visit, they sometimes tease her about her massive collection, but she also catches them taking photos and smiling as they take a walk down memory lane.
Someday she hopes to find a venue where she can open the display to the public.
The Kaufmans had their Christmas on Thursday because Kelly had to work today. After losing two loved ones in 2020, this year’s celebration was bittersweet. Kelly’s 49-year-old brother died eight months ago, and he recently lost his best friend, Dale Funke, 52.
“We loved both of these people so much,” Tegwen said through tears. “It’s very sad, but at the same time, we are so grateful and thankful we had them in the first place.”
The Christmas decor is “just stuff,” but it has brought some cheer to offset the grief and a difficult year of dealing with a global pandemic.
“Every now and then, I’ll catch one of my kids in here just sitting quietly” Tegwen said. “It’s relaxing and therapeutic, especially during a pandemic. You have to enjoy your surroundings during this time.”
Creating a magical place that brings some peace and happiness to people is worth all of the work, she said. It’s a labor of love that sparks some joy during good times and not-so-good seasons.
Gazing around her glowing living room, her face lit up as her thoughts turned to 2021 and continuing the tinsel tradition.
“I’m thinking an enchanted silver forest would look really good in here,” she said. “You’ll have to come back and see it next year.”
