I don’t understand these people who just can’t leave well enough alone and have to do abnormal things with ordinary food.
I’m talking about all the weird toppings for pizza you see these days — pickles, berries, beets, coconut, rhubarb, baked potato, sauerkraut.
I was at a party recently where there was sauerkraut pizza. Apparently this is a big deal among pizza-nistas — people who believe nothing is sacred and because pizza looks like a bare palette, you can do anything you want with it.
I consider myself a fairly liberal person when it comes to food and I’m not opposed to experimentation. But there are just some things that do not belong together, and pizza and sauerkraut are two of those things.
Never mind that it tasted, well, pretty good. That still doesn’t make it right.
Pizza should have a crust — light, delicate and crispy — and topped with tomato sauce, cheese, maybe a sprinkling of pepperoni or sausage and that’s it. Anything more and you’re verging on the sacrilegious and that includes mushrooms and olives. I actually knew years ago we were headed down a dark tunnel when people started putting pineapple on their pizza and calling it “Hawaiian.”
Hawaiians didn’t invent pizza — Italians did and they didn’t put fruit on their pizza. So you opened the door to pineapple pizza and the next thing you know we’ve got every crazy food combination you can think of, including sauerkraut.
It’s just like these yay-hoos who have to try to improve on the American classic hamburgers and call them the “Best Burgers in Town.”
So you stop in for one of these doozies and what do you get? Hamburger, thick as a meatloaf, topped with cheese, salad, fruit, pumpkin, potato chips and fried eggs. Who can even open their mouth wide enough to get a bite in?
Hamburgers should be simple — thin patty of meat, heavy on the grease, on a toasted white bread bun; maybe a slice of cheese, mustard or ketchup, and that’s it. Even adding sliced pickles and onions is getting a little too fancy for my blood.
Those folks who advertise the “Best Burgers in Town” aren’t even close. For my money, only the Lions Club gets it right.
Meanwhile, two days after eating a small slice of sauerkraut pizza I had an upset stomach and a very restless night. What does that tell you?