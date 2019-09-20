Title/occupation: Assistant professor of anthropology, University of Idaho.
Family: “Married to my husband for three years (we’ve been together nine years, though).”
Education: Bachelor of Arts in archaeology from Boston University; master’s and Ph.D. in anthropology with designated emphasis in women, gender and sexuality for University of California, Berkeley.
Work history: Anthropology lecturer at UC Berkeley and St. Mary’s College of California; director of the Fort Davis Archaeology Project.
Hobbies/interests: “In my free time, I enjoy traveling, playing board games, hiking and camping, and reading dystopian science fiction. A lot of my time is also focused on snuggling my three cats and German shepherd; I’m an avid animal lover. And, like many archaeologists, I have an affinity for collecting things: stickers, books, pens, Legos, feminist art prints, plants. My office is a testament to how much I like sorting together interesting collections of oddities.”
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I grew up in Delaware and have lived around the country (Boston, Washington, D.C., California Bay Area) before coming to Idaho last year. I’m really enjoying it here on the Palouse; I finally get to enjoy four seasons again and am all too happy to be done with California traffic.”
Photos from the dig can be found on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/idahoarchaeology/