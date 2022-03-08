TROY — Katie Gray received the Troy 2023 Distinguished Young Women award on Saturday at Troy High School.
Gray, daughter of Cindy and Casey Gray, received the $1,500 scholarship, along with awards for Fitness, Self-expression, Interview and Scholastics totaling $2,300.
Morgan McCully, daughter of Alaina and Mark McCully, won first alternate with the $750 scholarship. She also won the Spirit, Talent, Interview and Scholastics award for a total of $1,600.
Other finalists were Christina Isaacs, daughter of Mindy Flick, and Claudia Bishop, daughter of Alice and Lance Bishop. They both received $300. Isaacs also received the Be Your Best Self award for $150. Bishop also received the Fitness, Talent and Self-expression for a total of $800.
The theme for the event was “Island Magic.”