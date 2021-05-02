Katelynn Kjorness wins Lewiston DYW

Katelynn Kjorness was chosen 2022 Distringuished Young Woman for Lewiston on Saturday evening.
Kjoness, the daughter of Eric and Lisa Kjorness of Lewiston, was one of the top two contestants in two of the five judged categories — talent and self-expression — and was voted the spirit award by the program’s participants.
As the winner, Kjorness earned $1,900 in scholarships.
First alternate was Lindsey Hall, who was a co-winner in the interview category. She received a total of $1,600 in scholarships. Second alternate was Gabriella Clapp, who co-won in interview and self-expression and received $1,400.
Other category co-winners were: Sydnee Swift (talent, fitness, $700), Shelby Hobbs (scholastics $500), Jordyn Sawyer (scholastics $500) and Evelyn Ulrich (fitness $300).
A total of 12 young women participated.