Karma kicks in for ‘Food Dude’

In the field behind Scott Burgess’ blackened food truck, bales of hay still smolder nearly a week after a Fourth of July fire destroyed his home and livelihood in just a matter of minutes.
The local vendor was relaxing during the holiday weekend when he left his home, a recreational vehicle parked near the Lewiston Livestock Market, and his food truck around 5:30 p.m. to run errands.
When he returned 15 minutes later, both vehicles were engulfed in flames, taking all his belongings with it, including clothes, medications and old family photos that can’t be replaced.
“I’m happy I’m breathing,” Burgess said. “I easily could’ve been sleeping in there, and those things go off like matchboxes.”
Better known as “Food Dude” in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Burgess and his food truck can normally be seen making the rounds at various businesses, including Pacific Steel & Recycling, Early Bird Supply and Thunder Jet, to serve employees something other than vending machine snacks on their breaks.
Now, the local vendor is scrambling to get back on track.
“It’s surreal,” Burgess said. “There’s nothing left. I really haven’t cried over how much inventory was lost in there.”
Longtime friend Pete Broyles, who owns Riverport Brewery in Clarkston, is hoping to get Burgess on his feet with a new food truck they’ve located in South Dakota. If the sale goes through, Burgess could return to work as soon as next week.
“He’s overwhelmed by the amount of support from people,” Broyles said. “I told him, ‘Your good deeds are paying off.’ ”
In addition to support from family, friends and other business owners in the area, more than $10,000 has been donated by community members to a GoFundMe fundraiser in Burgess’ name. Nicki Burgess, one of his children, said her dad’s main concern is getting back to work.
“Our dad is the hardest-working person we know and is always willing to do what he can to help those in need,” Nicki Burgess stated on the fundraising page. “This money will hopefully help him find a new food truck so he can get back to doing what he loves.”
The cause of the fire is still unknown. The Lewiston Fire Department classified the blaze as “nonsuspicious but undetermined,” which rules out arson, according to Chief Travis Myklebust.
For now, Burgess is staying with his daughter to keep a roof over his head.
“It’s been scary,” Burgess said. “I can’t even find the words to say how thankful I am for everyone’s support.”
