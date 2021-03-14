Karate in the park

Zeke Torres, 4, demonstrates his karate skills as his dog, Lola, a four-month-old German shepherd, border collie, Alaskan husky mix, plays with a stick on Friday at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. Torres and his father, Jacob Torres, live near the park and come there often to play with Lola.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

