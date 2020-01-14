KAMIAH — Youths in grades seventh through 12th will be bused to Snowhaven Ski Hill south of Grangeville from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday for skiing, snowboarding and tubing.
The Youth Advisory Board of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council will provide transportation. Participants must bring money to rent equipment, purchase a lift ticket and buy lunch.
Preregistration is required by Friday, and registration forms can be picked up at the YAB office at 413 Main St. in Kamiah.
Information about renting equipment and lift ticket prices is available at: grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill/ski-tickets-and-hours-of-operation/.
Anyone seeking more information may contact the YAB office at (208) 743-0392.