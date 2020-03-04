Kamiah would reopen middle school if voters approve levy

The Kamiah School District is one of eight in north central Idaho that will ask voters to approve supplemental levies during the election on Tuesday.
If approved, Kamiah’s two-year supplemental levy of $647,000 annually would allow the district to reopen its middle school building. The building was shut down at the start of the school year after a levy measure was rejected by voters last March.
The district consolidated its students into the elementary and high school buildings, leaving its newest building empty.
“It’s worked, but it’s not the best system, obviously,” said Superintendent Steve Higgins. “We are educating kids and that’s our job ... but there is no wiggle room in what we can do. There’s no place for meetings and no place for extra instructional groups.”
Higgins said every room in both schools is being used to accommodate students. That means some kids who work in groups have to use what were formerly janitorial closets.
The levy has an estimated annual cost of $285 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
Around $270,000 of the levy funds would go toward maintenance upgrades and repairs of the district’s buildings, while the remaining $377,000 would support basic operational costs.
The current levy measure is higher than the one-year measure for $500,000 that failed in 2019. The increase will allow the district to complete updates and repairs that were put off because of lack of funds.
If the levy is not approved, the board will have to trim its budget, which will likely result in the elimination of some academic and co-curricular activities, like athletics. The district may also not fill positions after teachers retire.
“There’s not many things left (to cut),” Higgins said. “We run a very bare-bones program.”
He also said the approval of the levy would not restore the district to “an optimal funding level,” but will instead reverse the downward funding trend to allow for improvements to both programs and facilities.
Other measures include:
Highland Joint School District: A one-year $499,000 supplemental levy for maintenance and operations at an estimated annual cost to the taxpayer of about $304 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
Culdesac School District: A two-year supplemental levy of $250,000 annually for maintenance and operations at an estimated annual cost of about $411 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Genesee School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $935,000 for maintenance and operations at an estimated annual cost of about $468 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Kendrick School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $810,000 for maintenance and operations at an estimated annual cost of about $540 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Orofino School District: A two-year supplemental levy of about $2.69 million annually for maintenance and operations at an estimated annual cost of about $428 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Potlatch School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $1.75 million for maintenance and operations at an estimated annual cost of about $616 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Troy School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $995,000 for maintenance and operations at an estimated annual cost of about $602 per $100,000 of taxable value.
