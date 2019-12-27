KAMIAH — Every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot.
And, as it turns out, so do all the merchants in Kamiah. This year, just as drivers turn onto the town’s Main Street off U.S. Highway 12, they are greeted by a Dr. Seuss-inspired transformation of the town.
The sign at the Kamiah Properties office says it all: “Welcome to Whoville.”
“We did this because we want people to come by and see,” said Brook Krieger of the Kamiah Properties office. “We want them to feel comfortable coming in. We want them to see our business and know that this is a great place to be and do business with. So that’s why.”
Getting business leaders together for a common purpose is not a new thing in Kamiah. Some years ago, several of the merchants remodeled their storefronts along a Western-Victorian theme. And while similar projects may not be unusual in bigger cities, in a community with a population of about 1,300 that has suffered over the past several years the closure of mills, loss of jobs, decline in school revenues and an erosion of financial resources, putting together a Christmas decoration extravaganza is a chance to show off a community spirit that has not been sunk by circumstances.
“Our town is so good at just getting together and doing fun stuff like that,” said Dawn Marie Johnson, who helped spearhead the Whoville Christmas theme. “We have a great group of people that like to hang out and do stuff like that.”
Getting the town gussied up for the holidays started about three years ago, Johnson said, when Freedom Northwest Credit Union purchased a bunch of lights and donated them to the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce to festoon the town park.
Johnson said the chamber decided to continue with the lights, and this year’s volunteers included cadets from the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy at Pierce, teen members of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council and various community members.
The project continues to grow, she said, and she’s hoping more lights will be donated next year “and go up higher on the trees.”
With the park all lit up, Johnson and other chamber and community members decided to adopt the Whoville decor. Several local businesses donated foam rubber and plywood from which the Grinch, his dog, Max, and other citizens of Whoville were created. They also made directional signs placed at strategic locations in the town, pointing to where a visitor might find a cup of coffee, a meal, a gift or information about the area.
Johnson said she and her daughter spent many evenings at their dining room table cutting out characters and painting.
“This summer, I want to get more permanent paint,” she said. “There’s not a lot of paint options (in town), so when I started working on it I bought about everything they had down at Ace (Marketplace hardware store).”
Suzie Winterringer, owner of the Kamiah Flower Shoppe, said the Whoville project inspired a level of holiday spirit in town that was infectious.
“It just made it nice for the kids, and this year during the Christmas lighted parade we had Dec. 1, they had a ton of floats and a lot more participation,” Winterringer said. “It was a good photo-op, because on Facebook I saw tons of kids standing next to our tree having their photo taken.”
Winterringer said the townspeople plan to continue with the Whoville motif for a few more years, so they can build on what’s been created so far.
“We didn’t purchase anything,” she said. “We just took what we had in here and tried to make it look like Whoville.”
In addition to the general lift the adornments have given the “Whos” in Kamiah, people from out of town seem to enjoy the bit of wonderland they find along Kamiah’s business district as well.
“Every so often, people from Nezperce and Orofino come to check it out,” Johnson said. “So I think everybody’s excited, and I think it’s just going to get bigger and bigger.
“Which, the nice thing is, now that we have a theme and summer’s coming up, we can work on stuff and can advertise it more and it helps the chamber.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.