Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — A few extra streets will be closed for Barbecue Days this year because of a $5 million construction project.
On behalf of the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, Robert Simmons requested the closure of a section of Sixth and Main streets on Aug. 31 during a regular Kamiah City Council meeting Aug. 14.
The ongoing construction of St. Mary’s new medical clinic along Idaho Street has necessitated moving a few activities from their usual moorings.
The beer garden will be moved underneath the gazebo by the chamber building on Main Street. The chamber purchased tents for use with the auction now planned for Main Street adjacent to the chamber building instead of its usual location on Idaho Street.
Main Street will be closed from the Emergency Service building to Fifth Street.
The car show will have a new home this year as well. It will be held on Sixth Street between Main and Hill streets from noon till 4 p.m.
“Hopefully next year it will all go back to normal,” said Simmons.
The free barbecue will still be held at its usual location at the comer of Fifth and Idaho, and the vendors will also remain on Fifth Street between Main and Idaho.
It is anticipated that all the events will return to their usual locations next year. Part of the agreement for the St. Mary’s purchase of chamber property on Idaho Street was to build a covered parking area the chamber could use for its Barbecue Days activities.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Asking board to reconsider decision: Patrons petition to bring P.E. specialists back
GRANGEVILLE — “Our communities see the benefit of having a certified specialist instruct our children in physical education,” Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher and parent Bernadette Edwards told the Mountain View School District 244 school board July 29.
On behalf of school district patrons, Edwards presented a petition with more than 1,500 signatures requesting the board to rescind the removal of elementary P.E. specialists. This decision was made by the board at the June meeting in order to balance the 2019-20 budget.
“Our elementary teaching staff has now lost a prep period and will now have to plan and prep for another subject,” she told the board. She stated there are Idaho Content Standards for P.E. that teachers will now have to add to their curriculum.
Edwards told the board and more than 75 patrons at the meeting there are benefits of a solidly run P.E. program.
“The benefits of physical education are far-reaching, including both increased student physical health and better academic performance,” she said. She stated the specialists teach self-responsibility and enjoyment of a physical activity, teaching students to be physically active for a lifetime.
“Our communities hope that you, as a board, will reconsider your decision and bring back specialists to continue teaching our quality elementary physical education program,” she said.
The board did not respond to her request at the meeting.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Inappropriate library materials, books a concern raised by resident
GRANGEVILLE — Inappropriate books and materials were a concern for resident Richard Negus, who wants the city of Grangeville to get ahead of what he sees as a potential problem.
Negus spoke to the city council at its Aug. 5 meeting about his local concerns, noting problems he sees in larger Idaho communities and nationally will eventually end up coming here.
“I talked to a helper at the library, who said they’ve had quite a few parents come in and say there are inappropriate materials their kids are getting ahold of,” Negus said.
He referenced a national librarians conference where the agenda was for placement of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) books and implementing drag queen story hours for children. Two of the books he referenced, “Love is Love” and “My Brother’s Husband,” are aimed at children regarding the LGBTQ lifestyle.
A review of the VALNet online catalogue (online at https://catalog.valnet.bywatersolutions.com ), which includes the Grangeville Centennial Library, did not find these books in the system collection. VALNet is a consortium of public and school libraries in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
“I know this is controversial, but kids, kindergarten through sixth, reading this kind of material is priming them, and I think it’s way wrong myself,” Negus said. “It’s all over Moscow and Boise, and I know in this little town they haven’t come here yet, but I bet they will end up coming here. They want to get it into all libraries.”
Negus asked whether the library has safeguards that monitor inappropriate materials for children, and how books are approved. Councilor Beryl Grant responded an appointed library board oversees the program, and the council has one of its members as part of that board.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Webb’s Slough takes aim at even bigger race day
ST. JOHN — Webb’s Slough at St. John marked its biggest race day ever with its June 16 event this year, and today they hope to bump that record. Today’s race day will mark the 25th race event at St. John for the slough which will wrap up its 13th year of boat racing competition.
They started with one race date in July of 2007 and have had two race dates per year since that start.
In June the slough set a record for the number of boats in the action and the number of campers on the grounds.
“We have people who just enjoy camping here. Some of them would show up on Wednesday if we let them in,” Amanda Webb noted.
For the June event, the slough actually had more than 700 campers on the grounds.
Webb reported they have 41 boats on the entry list for today, with some of them in the “maybe” status.
“A few of these teams will arrive on a wing and a prayer,” she predicted. She said she expects some of the teams were busy turning wrenches this week with the aim of being ready for the first timing run today.
Competition will again start with time runs at 10 a.m. for the three classes of boats, modified, 400 and unlimited.
They expect two teams from Australia and one from New Zealand. All the down-under teams keep their boats in the U.S. and travel here for the race-day events. The New Zealanders have moved to southern Idaho and are now considered a U.S. entry.
Webb noted the final placing runs today will be followed by an awards ceremony in front of the spectator terraces.
After the awards ceremony, the Tone Sober band from Colfax will perform for the crowd in front of the terraces.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday