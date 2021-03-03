Jace Johnson’s mission to open a safe hangout spot for the youth of the Clearwater Valley has earned the senior at Kamiah High School the honor of being one of Idaho’s top youth volunteers.
Johnson, 18, was recently awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. He is one of two honorees in the Gem State. The award is part of the nation’s largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service.
“It feels pretty good,” Johnson said. “I was a little surprised because there were a lot of us here at the school who applied and I’m lucky to be chosen as the winner.”
Johnson is the president and one of the founding members of the Youth Advisory Board, which was instrumental in launching a teen center in Kamiah.
The group, which works with the Upriver Youth Leadership Council, applied for grant funding and hosted fundraisers to open the center in September 2019. The space, which Johnson said is the first of its kind in the area, gives kids a safe place to hang out and provides an alternative to substance abuse.
Johnson said he wanted the Teen Center to open because he “saw the community struggling.”
“I saw a lot of kids not doing too good of things,” he said. “(The center) gives them a place to go, because a lot of these people don’t have places to go.”
Equipped with TVs, a pool table and an air hockey table, the Teen Center also hosts events for the area’s youth. Last week, Johnson helped organize a family Nerf gun war that 118 kids attended.
“We do something different every day,” Johnson said.
He started volunteering at the age of 8 when he helped build a bridge on a nature trail as part of the 4-H program. Since then, he’s dedicated countless hours to other projects.
As part of the youth advisory board, Johnson has helped deliver food through Meals on Wheels and has helped with other efforts in the community.
“It keeps me pretty busy,” Johnson said. “I’m (at the Teen Center) about every day, working.”
Since it opened, the Teen Center has recorded thousands of teen visits and has hosted almost 500 youth events. Classes not offered in area schools focused on cooking, sewing and crafting a budget are also offered.
Johnson said data compiled by local law enforcement has shown a decrease in drug, alcohol and tobacco use among area teenagers since the center opened, although those numbers were not immediately available.
Johnson will receive a $2,500 scholarship and a silver medallion to recognize him as one of the state honorees. He plans to attend the University of Idaho to study journalism, a job that combines his love of traveling and writing.
Kamiah High School Principal William McFall nominated Johnson for the award.
“Jace has spent countless hours making Kamiah a better and safer place for local teens,” McFall said in a news release. “I applaud his service, as well as the service of all the other youth who volunteer with the community’s local Youth Advisory Board and Teen Center. They definitely make Kamiah a better place for our students and citizens.”
Johnson will attend the program’s virtual national recognition celebration in April. At the event, 10 of the 102 honorees nationwide will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year.
If he is named a national honoree, Johnson would receive an additional $5,000 scholarship, a golden medallion, a crystal trophy for the nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of his choice.
Johnson is also set to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award because he’s logged over 1,000 volunteer hours during his four years on the Youth Advisory Board. The award is part of the Prudential program and includes a certificate signed by the president.
Johnson thanked those who have supported the Teen Center.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the help of the community,” Johnson said of the Teen Center’s success.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards recognizes students in fifth through 12th grades who have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service. The awards are given annually by Prudential Financial, in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
