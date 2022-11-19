GRANGEVILLE — A proposal to break off Kooskia and Elk City schools from the Mountain View district and realign with Kamiah appears to be off the table for the time being.
Steve Higgins, superintendent for the Grangeville-based Mountain View School District, said Friday that legal counsel for the school districts and the Idaho State Board of Education have advised that the petition calling for the realignment was invalid. Therefore, the local school boards have denied the petition.
Legal advisers “basically said that the petition did not meet statutory requirements,” Higgins said. “As far as this district right now, the petition presented was not valid and nothing is moving forward.”
Higgins added that if people in the community choose to bring up the issue again, the board would entertain the proposal and make a decision.
Skip Brandt, of Kooskia, and Greg Johnson, of Kamiah, who were acting as private citizens and not in their roles as chairpersons of Idaho and Lewis County boards of commissioners, presented a petition to the Mountain View and Kamiah superintendents in October.
The petition proposed breaking off Elk City and Kooskia schools from the Mountain View School District and realigning them with Kamiah. Brandt and Johnson said the Elk City and Kooskia schools have more in common with Kamiah than with Grangeville. A realigned district, Brandt and Johnson said, would be more even in student population size and allow the newly formed districts to save money in a number of ways.
Both the Kamiah and Mountain View school districts have struggled in recent years to pass supplemental override levies and when the realignment issue was presented at community meetings, Brandt said people seemed to be in favor of it.
Brandt said Friday he believes the legal counsel for the school districts and the state board of education are mistaken and he has a conference call scheduled Monday to discuss the matter with the state board.
“I have been engaging them and running with their suggestions,” Brandt said. “Either the state is correct or I’m correct and I’ll leave it at that. Greg and I have done our part and so it either goes forward or not.”
Brandt said the dispute centers on the first paragraph of Idaho Code 33-308 that talks about how districts can go about realignment. The paragraph states, “A board of trustees of any school district, including a specially chartered school district, or one-fourth or more of the school district electors residing in an area of not more than fifty square miles within which there is no schoolhouse or facility necessary for the operation of a school district, may petition in writing proposing the annexation of the area to another and contiguous school district.”
“They’re saying that applies to our petition, but we are not under 50 square miles,” Brandt said. “We are not in an area without a school. We are over 50 miles and that doesn’t apply to us.”
Brandt said the legal counsel also points to the references in the paragraph that require the board of trustees or a fourth of the school district electors to initiate the annexation process as a reason the petition was not valid.
Brandt reiterated that he and Johnson have tried to set the wheels in motion and if patrons of the school districts want it to happen, others will have to step up to continue the movement.