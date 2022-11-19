GRANGEVILLE — A proposal to break off Kooskia and Elk City schools from the Mountain View district and realign with Kamiah appears to be off the table for the time being.

Steve Higgins, superintendent for the Grangeville-based Mountain View School District, said Friday that legal counsel for the school districts and the Idaho State Board of Education have advised that the petition calling for the realignment was invalid. Therefore, the local school boards have denied the petition.

