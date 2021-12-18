A free after-school program will be offered to the Kamiah School District as part of a $1 million grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Plans were finalized by the Kamiah School District board meeting Thursday to have the after-school program for kindergarten through sixth grade students. Sharlene Johnson from the Upriver Youth Leadership Council said the after-school program is one of many the grant funds.
The pilot program will be in partnership with Kamiah schools and will be an academic enrichment program where fourth- through sixth-graders will help kindergarten through third-graders. Teenagers from the youth council will also help mentor students. Other staff will give extra support to students by working with their teachers to determine what the student needs to help with the learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will also receive snacks and a to-go dinner.
The program will take place at the school and start Jan. 3. Those interested in participating can email Leah York at UYLCLeah@gmail.com to receive a registration form that will need to be turned in by Dec. 27. If there are more applications than openings, there will be a lottery to fill in the spots.
Johnson said there hasn’t been an after-school program in Kamiah for the past three years, although the youth council has a teen center. “Parents have been asking us to do something for the little kids.”