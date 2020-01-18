Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KAMIAH — The Kamiah School District will present voters a two-year supplemental levy request for $647,000 for each of the next two fiscal years. The levy will allow the district to reopen the middle school building, while providing for some upgrades to equipment and facilities.
The Kamiah Board of Trustees passed a resolution for running the levy on March 10 at the end of a special meeting Jan. 8.
Superintendent Steve Higgins informed the board that a committee of school and community members was established and met several times to discuss levy options and formulate the best plan for the board to consider in addressing the district’s needs.
Higgins emphasized the recommendation is based on needs, not wants.
“It’s very important when we are talking about supplemental levies we’re talking about general fund dollars,” Higgins said.
The levy request is for money that will be used through the general fund to support the operations of the school district.
According to Higgins, the district’s 2019-20 budget is $3.8 million, and $3.4 million of that amount is nondiscretionary state funds earmarked for specific use. The school district cannot use that money outside of its earmarking.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
So long, good buddy: Emotions run over during farewell for chief deputy
NEZPERCE — Hugs, tears, fond memories and well wishes were shared all around as area law enforcement and specifically the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to beloved Chief Deputy Joshua Larsen last Wednesday.
Following an emotional farewell ceremony for Larsen, Sheriff Jason Davis held a pinning ceremony for officers Phil Arnzen, Mark Pagliaro and Chris Long.
“You’re going to hear crackling voices today, you’re going to see tears, you’re going to hear moments of silence as it should be when we say goodbye to a dear friend and a valued member of our team,” Davis said.
Police officers from multiple agencies packed the Lewis County courtroom to pay homage to Larsen, a longtime comrade who retired after being diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Lewis County Captain Phil Arnzen, who shared a kindred spirit with Larsen, recollected in his colorful humor and tear-filled farewell speech how he met Larsen and bonded with his brother of the thin blue line.
To the laughter of the audience, Arnzen began by taping an image of a wheelchair to the lectern — a less-than-subtle jab at Larsen, to whom he said, “I love you, dude.
“When I first met Josh, I was new. I was with Deputy Marcus Fowler, which was another good friend of mine,” he said, voice wavering, “I was investigating a crash at the top of Winchester Grade. It was at 279. My FTO (field training officer) was just letting me figure it out.
“I see this black ISP car coming up. This trooper gets out with no hat on and I thought, ‘Ah, that’s kinda weird.’ And he proceeds to yell at me. I’m thinking, God d--n it, this is my county.”
Arnzen said Larsen walked by him with an unforgettable look of disappointment. “I proceeded to do my best to fake it until you make it.”
At some point, Larsen walked up to him and said, “You’re just new and dumb and don’t know what you’re doing, but you’ll figure it out.”
The two eventually became buddies, and even though Larsen was a trooper, he spent so much time in Lewis County he was known by the sheriff’s office as an ISP trooper who was a Lewis County deputy.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday